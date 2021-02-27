Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $334,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

