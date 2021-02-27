Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCCI. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

