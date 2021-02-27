Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $478,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

