Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong World reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Lower volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments owing to COVID-induced lower market demand have been hurting the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $85.58 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,521 shares of company stock worth $8,062,246. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

