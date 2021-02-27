Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.23. 4,835,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,877,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

