Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Assura stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

