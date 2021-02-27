Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

