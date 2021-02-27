Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Shares Gap Up to $2,001.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,001 ($26.14), but opened at GBX 2,172 ($28.38). Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,181.90 ($28.51), with a volume of 969,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 750.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,240,784 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

