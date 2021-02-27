AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $11.69. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 5,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

