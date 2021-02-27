Athenex (ATNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

