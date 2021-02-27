AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $24,862,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after buying an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

