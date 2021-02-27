AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head-To-Head Survey

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.74 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -10.33 SiTime $84.07 million 19.88 -$10.80 million ($0.63) -154.65

SiTime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

SiTime has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

SiTime beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

