AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $40.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

