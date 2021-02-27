Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $303.72 million and approximately $34.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $27.61 or 0.00058365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.