Aurora (AOA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

