Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,436 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

