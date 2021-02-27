Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.