Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.78-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.78-5.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $267.64. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.58.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

