Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $489,128.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00475975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00080948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00465776 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

