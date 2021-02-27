Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.54. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 52,093 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.