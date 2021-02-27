Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy Sells 3,059 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12.

AVTR stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

