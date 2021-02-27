Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,674 shares of company stock worth $18,684,393 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

