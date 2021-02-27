Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Avista also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.21 on Friday. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

