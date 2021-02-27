AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.27 ($27.37).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Friday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.00.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.