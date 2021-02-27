Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. 651,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

