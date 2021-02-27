B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

