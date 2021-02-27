Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Badger Meter worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

