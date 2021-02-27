BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.30

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BA opened at GBX 483.90 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 496.57. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 631.80 ($8.25). The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.33 ($7.95).

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders have bought 10,090 shares of company stock worth $4,844,974 over the last three months.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

