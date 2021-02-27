Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 3.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $237,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ball by 80.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Ball by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 47,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

