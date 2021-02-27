BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 15th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 171,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,807 shares of company stock worth $6,306,856. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANF. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.