Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $460.4-464.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.22 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

