Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.4-464.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.75 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.12 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

