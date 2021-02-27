Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

