Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.68.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$103.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57. The company has a market cap of C$67.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.42.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

