Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.50 target price (up previously from $106.50) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.