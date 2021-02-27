Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 417,411 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $440,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

