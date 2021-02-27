Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $361.32 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Moody’s worth $361,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average of $280.02. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,029 shares of company stock worth $16,783,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

