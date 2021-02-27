Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Phillips 66 worth $344,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 153,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 579,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 402,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

