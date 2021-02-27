Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 217,013 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $386,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

