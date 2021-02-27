Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Steven W. Rust Sells 257 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Steven W. Rust sold 257 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $13,818.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on BANR. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

