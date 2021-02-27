Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €68.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €61.60 ($72.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.79.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

