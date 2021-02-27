Barclays Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

