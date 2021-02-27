Barclays Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

