Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Barclays stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $21,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

