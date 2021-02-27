Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $335.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $324.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.58.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.64. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

