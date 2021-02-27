Barclays Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.21 ($15.54).

ORA opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.74.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

