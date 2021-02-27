Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.38. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.