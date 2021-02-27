Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,700 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after acquiring an additional 249,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

Zscaler stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

