Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.17. 593,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.68 and a 200 day moving average of $446.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

