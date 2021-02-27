Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of CAT traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,146. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.